Kyle Larson is trying to do something that has only been done once

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kyle Larson is attempting something that has only been done once before: completing all the laps in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Deemed “The Double,” Larson is attempting to join Tony Stewart as the only drivers to complete all 1,100 miles. Four total drivers have attempted it, with Kurt Busch in 2014 being the most recent one to try.

“I was paying lots of attention when Kurt did it, hoping I would do it someday,” Larson said. “So, I’m really excited about the atmosphere, getting to experience it as a competitor will be fun, having my family here, having them all experience it will be special. So, yeah trying to soak it all in.”

Not only is it 1,100 miles in one day on the racetrack, but it’s a tight schedule, too. The Indy 500 starts at 12:45 p.m. EST Sunday and, recently, has lasted just under three hours. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 is set to start at 6 p.m. EST Sunday, and Larson has to get from Indianapolis to Charlotte, N.C., to catch the start of the race.

The Indy 500 will be Larson’s first ever NTT IndyCar Series race, and he showed his speed in qualifications. He will start fifth in Sunday’s race.

One thing that has been different for Larson in IndyCar compared to NASCAR is the vibe within the paddock. He said it’s more relaxed and that all the drivers intermingle and get along.

“I think he’s fitting in well,” Larson’s Indy 500 teammate Pato O’Ward said. “I mean, he knows his way around motorsports. I know IndyCar is new to him but I feel like he’s got plenty of experience to adapt.”

Larson is the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and has won 25 NASCAR Cup Series races. But, he knows the race on Sunday will be bigger than any other race.

“There’s probably not any other sporting event that has a two week build up with fans as passionate as they are here,” Larson said. “So, it’s awesome, I really enjoy it. It’s really cool.”

There will be one more practice, which is Carb Day on Friday, before the Indianapolis 500.