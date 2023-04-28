Marcus Ericsson joins WISH-TV to discuss ‘100 Days to Indy’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Defending Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson joined News 8 at 10 Thursday night to discuss the first episode of “100 Days to Indy.”

Ericsson, a Chip Ganassi Racing driver, was featured in the first episode, along with Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.

The new series gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the NTT IndyCar Series as it leads up to this year’s Indy 500.

The second episode of “100 Days to Indy” will air next Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on WISH-TV.

Click on the video above to watch Ericsson’s conversation with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff.