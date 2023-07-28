NASCAR signs multi-year deal with CW Network

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Global Industrial Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new home starting in 2025.

NASCAR announced Friday that it has reached a seven-year broadcast agreement with The CW. The deal will run through 2031.

All 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races will air live on The CW Network and on the official app along with the majority of practices and qualifying sessions.

“The NASCAR Xfinity Series features the sport’s future stars often competing side-by-side against NASCAR’s biggest names – many of whom earned their stripes and won championships in the Xfinity Series. NASCAR Xfinity Series races in some of the nation’s largest markets—from Chicago to Los Angeles to Miami—and at the sport’s most iconic tracks, including the Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the series championship at Phoenix Raceway,” The CW Network said in a release.

Many current NASCAR stars cut their teeth in the Xfinity Series, including former Cup Series champions Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch. Defending Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs is in the Cup series this season battling for Rookie of the Year honors.

Race fans can watch the series for free on The CW app with no authentication required.

“CW’s leadership shared a compelling vision for cultivating the next generation of NASCAR talent by bringing the NASCAR Xfinity Series exclusively to broadcast television and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them.” Brian Herbst, Senior Vice President, Media and Productions for NASCAR said in a release.