Palou continues recent hot streak with another IndyCar victory

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WISH) – NTT IndyCar Series driver Alex Palou increased his championship lead on Sunday by getting another race victory.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR, crossing the finish line over four seconds ahead of second-place finisher Josef Newgarden.

“It’s been an amazing weekend here at Road America, a place that I love,” said Palou. “I got my first IndyCar podium here back in 2020.”

The win extends Palou’s points lead to 74 points over his teammate Marcus Ericsson.

It also extended his latest hot streak on the track. The victory was the second straight win for Palou in the series and his third win in the last four races.

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff asked Palou on SportsLocker Sunday if Palou was driving better now than he ever has previously in his career.

“I think I’m in the best moment so far,” said Palou. “I just have the experience. I have the team. I have my own confidence to deliver good results.”

The next NTT IndyCar Series race will be at Mid-Ohio on July 2.