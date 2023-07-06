Purdue University in Indianapolis joins forces with Castroneves, Kanaan for 2023 SRX Series

Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan will drive the Purdue University in Indianapolis car during the 2023 SRX season. (Superstar Racing Experience image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University has announced a full-season partnership with Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan in the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience.

Their cars will be sponsored by Purdue University in Indianapolis, which will be launched in 2024.

“Having Helio and Tony share the same car for the entire season with a new sponsor in Purdue University in Indianapolis is a huge win for Purdue, SRX, its fans and ESPN,” SRX President Don Hawk said in a press release. “This team of Helio, T.K. and Purdue will be a threat to win every week in SRX. Welcome to Purdue and welcome back Helio and T.K.”

NEWS: Purdue University to join #CampingWorldSRX Series, serving as primary sponsor for @h3lio and @TonyKanaan during this summer's edition of Thursday Night Thunder. Full Release on Partnership: https://t.co/aOgwRjGoy5 pic.twitter.com/fHUR3cqhdM — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) July 6, 2023

Purdue has helped launched multiple racing careers for many of its students and graduates thanks in part to the school’s motorsports engineering programs. In fact, “it is the only accredited undergraduate program in the U.S. and one of three in the world that awards degrees with a concentration in motorsports,” according to a news release.

“This is my third year in SRX, and I couldn’t be more excited to share the car with my brother Helio and now being sponsored by Purdue University in Indianapolis,” Kanaan said in a news release. “As an Indy resident, it’s a big deal. Purdue has long been a part of the Indianapolis 500, so I’m looking forward to carrying their livery during the SRX season.”