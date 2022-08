Sports

Mystics hand Fever WNBA-record 18th consecutive defeat

UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 08: A close-up view of the game ball used during the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on June 8, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Washington defeated Indiana 95-83 in a regular-season finale.

The Mystics, already headed to the WNBA playoffs as the No. 5 seed, got 15 points from Ariel Atkins, 11 from Shakira Austin, and 10 from Natasha Cloud.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana, which finishes the season on a league-record 18-game losing streak. Emma Cannon added 14 points and Lexie Hull scored 11.