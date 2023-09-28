NASCAR returns to oval at IMS, moves Brickyard 400 to July

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: Kasey Kahne, driver of the #5 Farmers Insurance Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on July 23, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Brickyard 400 is going back to its roots next year as NASCAR celebrates 30 years of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR confirmed Thursday afternoon that the 2024 race will return to the 2.5-mile oval course at IMS, and will be a 400-mile event.

Brickyard Weekend also moves earlier in the schedule next season.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 will be Saturday, July 20.

The NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG will be Sunday, July 21.

“While it’s been exciting to watch the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers tackle the IMS road course over the last three years, being back on the oval for the 30th anniversary is a much anticipated homecoming for drivers and fans alike,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Whether you’ve been with us all 30 years or are a new fan, the celebration as we ‘come back around’ will be can’t-miss and truly unforgettable.”

“After three strong years on the IMS road course, it is momentous to return to the historic oval,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president, Racing Development and Strategy. “The history of motorsports permeates throughout IMS, so we look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of NASCAR at the Brickyard with the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024.”

IndyCar announced earlier in the week it will not return as part of Brickyard weekend at IMS.

The two series had shared a doubleheader weekend on the IMS road course for the past three years.