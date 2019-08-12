Key dates to watch Pacers games in upcoming season

The Indiana Pacers introduced top NBA Draft pick Goga Bitadze on July 10, 2019, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have some significant home dates in their 2019-2020 schedule, which was released Monday.

The Pacers, including top draft pick Goga Bitadze, will open their NBA season on Oct. 23 vs. the Detroit Pistons.

On Dec. 11 and March 10, Indiana University’s Romeo Langford and Purdue University’s Carsen Edwards will be back in Indiana with the Boston Celtics.

Zion Williamson, the 6-feet-7 Duke University standout freshman selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Draft, will visit with the team Feb. 8.

Other key games include a Dec. 9 visit from the Los Angeles Clippers and a March 18 game against the Golden State Warriors.