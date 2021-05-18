Indiana Pacers

LeVert out for Pacers play-in game against Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 11: Caris LeVert shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caris LeVert will miss Tuesday’s play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, according to the Indiana Pacers.

Injury Report:



Brogdon – Questionable (right hamstring)

A. Holiday – Questionable (right toe)

Lamb – Out (left knee)

LeVert – Out (health & safety protocols)

Sabonis – Questionable (left quad)

Sumner – Questionable (left knee)

Turner – Out (right toe)

Warren – Out (left foot) — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2021

LeVert will be absent due to health and safety protocols. He could be out for up to two weeks, according to media reports.

The Pacers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets in an elimination game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

LeVert joins three of his teammates on the injured list. Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are also out of Tuesday’s game.

Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Edmond Sumner and Aaron Holiday are questionable for Tuesday night’s game.