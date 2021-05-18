LeVert out for Pacers play-in game against Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caris LeVert will miss Tuesday’s play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, according to the Indiana Pacers.
LeVert will be absent due to health and safety protocols. He could be out for up to two weeks, according to media reports.
The Pacers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets in an elimination game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
LeVert joins three of his teammates on the injured list. Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are also out of Tuesday’s game.
Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Edmond Sumner and Aaron Holiday are questionable for Tuesday night’s game.