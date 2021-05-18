Indiana Pacers

LeVert out for Pacers play-in game against Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 11: Caris LeVert shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caris LeVert will miss Tuesday’s play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, according to the Indiana Pacers.

LeVert will be absent due to health and safety protocols. He could be out for up to two weeks, according to media reports.

The Pacers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets in an elimination game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

LeVert joins three of his teammates on the injured list. Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are also out of Tuesday’s game.

Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Edmond Sumner and Aaron Holiday are questionable for Tuesday night’s game.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Delaying Pfizer’s second dose boosts immune response: new study

Vaccine Central /

Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ star, dies

Entertainment /

Tennessee to mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

National /

Darwin’s Arch loses its top due to erosion in Galapagos

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.