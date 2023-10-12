Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Pike vs Lawrence North

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Regular season high school football is in its final week, but the action on the gridiron is still heating up!

The Friday night meeting between rivals Lawrence North (5-3) and Pike (2-6) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” The game will air live at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“Pike and LN (Lawrence North) have both been teams historically that have been kind of towards the back half of the league. LN has changed that over the course of the last few years.” Rakestraw said.

Pike played North Central last week and received their first conference victory of the season, the second win overall.

“This is a Pike team that, again, you put them in almost any other league. They’re much closer to the top of the standings,” he said.

Lawrence North battled hard against the three-time defending Center Grove last week, falling 43-26.

“For LN, I think it’s best to kind of maintain momentum going into the postseason, and for Pike, it’s about continuing to build confidence,” Rakestraw said.

You can see every play of the matchup between Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!