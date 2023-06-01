Purdue basketball star Zach Edey returning to school

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets a dunk in front of Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue center Zach Edey announced on social media Wednesday that he’ll be skipping the NBA Draft and returning to Purdue for his senior year.

Edey was named a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten player of the year after finishing sixth nationally in scoring (22.3), second in rebounding (12.8), and first in double-doubles (26). Edey also shot 62% from the floor and averaged 2.1 blocked shots per game while leading Purdue to its first Big Ten regular season title since 2017.

He is the first player since Navy’s David Robinson in 1985-1986 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds, and 50 blocked shots in a season.

Edey had 21 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocked shots against Farleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but Purdue became the 2nd no. 1 seed to lose to a no. 16 seed since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.