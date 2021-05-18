Sports

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing breaks ground on new Zionsville headquarters

Gov. Eric Holcomb helps break ground on the new Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing headquarters in Zionsville on May 18, 2021. (WISH photo)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing broke ground on its new facility Tuesday morning.

The new 100,000 square foot global headquarters will be in Zionsville. Currently, the team’s operations are split between Brownsburg and Ohio.

Governor Eric Holcomb declared the groundbreaking as another economic victory for the state.

“It’s a win for Zionsville, it’s a win for the state and it’s a win for the sport overall because of all that will come for this investment. And therefore, it’s a win for the fans,” Holcomb said at the ceremony.



RLL says they plan to create up to 73 new jobs by the end of 2024 to support its new headquarters.