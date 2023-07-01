Savannah Bananas draw in crowd of 15,000 to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas, the internet-famous “baseball circus”, are hitting the field again at Victory Field Saturday.

The Bananas’ long-awaited stop in Indy is a part of the ‘Banana Ball World Tour,’ where they will play in 33 cities across 22 states. The team brings with them the baseball under wildly different rules – with music, skits, TikTok dances, and more.

The team’s first game was scheduled for Thursday, but was canceled because of a power outage at the stadium.

The Bananas shared in a Tweet Friday that Friday night’s game was the biggest crowd in Bananas history, with nearly 15,000 fans packing Victory Field to see the game.

The Bananas will go up against the Savannah Party Animals at 12 p.m. Saturday.