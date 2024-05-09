Gymnasts’ tour to bring Simone Biles to Indianapolis

Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition on Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gold Over America Tour, led by gymnast Simone Biles, will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall.

The Oct. 29 nighttime show was designed to contain a blend of athleticism, choreography and inspiration. The tour also will feature Biles’ Olympic teammate Jordan Chiles, and 2020 Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey.

“We’ve put together an all-new show unlike anything that’s been staged before with gymnastics,” Mark “Swany” Swanhart, the tour director and creator, said in a news release. “Simone is one of the best collaborative partners I’ve ever worked with.”

Biles’ return to the sport in 2023, marked by performances at the World Championships, sets the stage for what’s planned to be an electrifying display of skill and determination.

Biles holds the record as the most decorated gymnast in history, boasting an impressive tally of 37 medals overall, including 23 golds. Additionally, she has clinched seven Olympic medals, with four of them being gold.

In all, 30 stops for the gymnasts’ tour are planned across the United States this fall.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s website says tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 17. Prices for tickets were not yet known.