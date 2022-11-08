Sports

Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) takes a shot over Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor (21) during the second quarter of an NBA Basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 for their fourth win in five games.

Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, making six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield had 20 points with five 3-pointers.

Jalen Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers made 22 3-pointers, seventh-most in franchise history, compared to the Pelicans’ 14.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and Zion Williamson had 26 for the Pelicans, who like the Pacers are 5-5 but have lost two in a row for the first time.