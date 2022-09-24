Sports

UIndy’s Toriano Clinton sets program’s all-time rushing record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis all-time rushing king is officially Toriano Clinton.

On Saturday at Ohio Dominican, Clinton rushed for 179 yards on the ground, upping his career rushing total to 3,948 yards to set the new Hounds program record.

A game-winning drive with under two minutes to go won the contest in dramatic fashion for Chris Keevers club, who improve to a perfect 3-0 on the season.

For Clinton, who now has seven games to raise the bar on his own record, this was an achievement for the entire team to celebrate.

“This team is special, I have the best blockers in the nation,” Clinton said. “I couldn’t have done this without any of them. I want to thank the coaches for believing in me, and every running back that came before me at UIndy for showing me the way.”

Here is a look via UIndy Athletics Twitter at Clinton’s historic moment:

🏈 | Another view of history! 📹 pic.twitter.com/2Ec9HX8ryX — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) September 24, 2022

The Hounds are back home on the south side next Saturday at 6 p.m. for homecoming against Southwest Baptist.