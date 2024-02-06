WISH-TV’s Golf Insider analyzes LIV opener, Rahm’s first tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the LIV Golf season, WISH-TV Golf Insider Jason Alexander joins “SportsLocker Sunday,” to analyze some of the biggest moments of the season.

On last weekend’s show, Alexander had plenty to talk about as LIV Golf opened its 2024 season at Mayakoba, at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

LIV’s season opener also marked the first tournament for LIV’s newest superstar, Jon Rahm.

The two-time major winner and defending Masters champion finished in third after Sunday’s finale, and Alexander has a bold prediction when asked when Rahm will win his first event with LIV.

Alexander, the head golf professional at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, talks with News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff.

