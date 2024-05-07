16-year-old arrested in connection to man’s fatal shooting at 79th, Harcourt Road

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side, police said Friday night.

The teen arrested nor the man shot have been publicly identified.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers went sent just after 2 p.m. to a report of a person shot near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road.

The man shot was initially reported to be in critical condition before IMPD provided an update that he had dead.

Information on what led to the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.