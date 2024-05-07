Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

16-year-old arrested in connection to man’s fatal shooting at 79th, Harcourt Road

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Daja Stowe and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side, police said Friday night.

The teen arrested nor the man shot have been publicly identified.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers went sent just after 2 p.m. to a report of a person shot near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road.

The man shot was initially reported to be in critical condition before IMPD provided an update that he had dead.

Information on what led to the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Month of May excitement building...
Month of May /
Taylor Swift bill is signed...
National News /
Pacers moving forward, eye evening...
Indiana Pacers /
Braun bests crowded field in...
Political News /
Red carpet recap: ‘Full Court...
All Indiana /
Health Spotlight: Preventing pitching injuries
News /
Who won in Indiana primary...
Election /
The Chase for Answers |...
I-Team 8 /