News 8 speaks with Rachael Denhollander, first to accuse Nassar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — A new book is giving a better understanding of the Larry Nassar scandal and how institutions connected to him failed athletes.

Rachael Denhollander’s book “What is a Girl Worth?” is available now.

Denhollander was the first to publicly accuse the former USA Gymnastics doctor of sexual abuse, in an article published by the IndyStar.

After her story went public, more than 250 girls and women broke their silence saying Nassar abused them, too.

In 2018, the nation watched as many of them, “the army of survivors”, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom.

News 8’s Demie Johnson traveled to Denhollander’s home in Louisville to speak with her.

Denhollander had this message for abuse survivors who think their voice doesn’t matter.

“Everybody’s voice is powerful,” Denhollander said. “There is always power in speaking the truth and like a pebble that is dropped into a lake and you see the ripples, you don’t know how the impact goes.”

They also talked about what Denhollander believes should happen to USA Gymnastics.

She also believes more investigations need to happen here in Indianapolis.

