A cloudy and cool day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A damp start to Tuesday morning with a few light sprinkles around. Temperatures will start in the lower to mid-40s Tuesday morning. Clouds will hang out throughout the rest of the day with highs slowly warming to the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. Showers and maybe a few thundershowers. Lows will hold steady in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will start off wet with scattered early morning showers. Shower chances will diminish through the morning hours and it should lead to a dry and mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs will also soar to the lower 70s during the afternoon. High temperatures will continue to soar through the latter half of the week with most of us come Thursday with highs in the lower 80s!

Slightly cooler Friday with high in the lower 70s with plenty of dry time through the early half of the day then showers should return Friday afternoon and evening. By the end of the week, we could pick up an additional inch of rain!

Cooler with scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Unsettled next week with several rain chances through Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.