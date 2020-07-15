Heat and humidity settle in!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warmer start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. Lots of sunshine for the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will top out at a steamy 90° with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid-90s. A cold front will move across the state later Wednesday evening and overnight sparking up storms. There is a marginal risk of gusty storms late tonight and through the overnight. Not expecting a widespread severe weather event. Lows Wednesday night will fall to the lower 70s.

Daily chance of scattered storms for the rest of the week with highs running in the upper 80s to lower 90s! Humidity will increasing sending feel like temperatures to the mid to upper 90s to close to 100°.

Sultry weekend with highs in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday! We also have a chance of some storms Saturday and Sunday with dry hours possible this weekend as well.

Next week highs will still remain in the lower 90s with scattered storms through mid-week next week.