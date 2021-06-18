Weather

Heat, humidity and storms return!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warmer start to Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s! There are a few showers and storms around this morning, especially in northern Indiana.

Heat humidity and storms return Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-90s with feel like temperatures in the lower 100s. A cold front will pass through the state later Friday evening with storms being generated out ahead of it.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather later Friday night. A broken line of storms will move through between 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday night with the main threats being damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. There could be isolated stronger to severe storms early on Saturday. Father’s Day looks mainly dry with an isolated storm chance through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers to start the workweek next week with temperatures cooling to the lower 80s. Much more pleasant for the rest of the week next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Friday with low humidity and sunshine!