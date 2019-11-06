Seasonal day with snow for Thursday morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with a few peaks of sunshine here and there.

Most will see a partly sunny sky Wednesday afternoon with highs warming to the mid-50s. A few light showers will move in late Wednesday evening and through the overnight as temperatures begin to fall. We’ll see a transition in precipitation during the morning commute. Once we get into midmorning, most of central Indiana will have snow falling with little accumulation expected. Precipitation will move out during the afternoon with highs holding in the upper 30s to near 40.

Friday will be a cold but sunny day with highs in the upper 30s. A chilly and quiet weekend with highs Saturday in the mid-40s and then warming to the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.

Much colder air sliding down early next week as highs plummet to the lower 30s and upper 20s with a few flurries around through midweek.