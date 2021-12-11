Weather

Severe weather comes to Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather has arrived in Indiana, and we’re here to provide you with minute-by-minute updates.

6:00 a.m. update

All warnings and watches for thunderstorms and tornadoes in the state have expired.

12:52 a.m. update

Severe storms continue across the northern half of the state. Wind gusts of 60+ MPH are possible.

12:52am: Severe storms continue to march over the northern half of the state crossing over the U.S. 31 corridor. 60mph+ wind gusts possible. Storms are racing northeast at 70mph #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK pic.twitter.com/ymsHPPG6ol — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) December 11, 2021

12:41 a.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Howard, Clinton, Boone, Tipton, Carroll, Hamilton and Montgomery counties until 1 a.m. EST.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Hamilton, Howard, Montgomery and Tipton County until 1:00am. Powered by https://t.co/CmOEpNeIQo #inwx — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 11, 2021

12:33 a.m. update

Duke Energy is reporting that more than 2,000 of their customers across western and Central Indiana are without power.

12:22 a.m. update

Eastern Indiana is now under a tornado watch until 6 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 6 AM EST pic.twitter.com/roFj3HpMQB — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 11, 2021

12:17 a.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas including Lafayette, West Lafayette and Crawfordsville until 12:45 a.m. EST.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN, Crawfordsville IN until 12:45 AM EST pic.twitter.com/SuzIzRPprq — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 11, 2021

12:11 a.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for Daviess, Knox, Greene and Sullivan counties until 12:45 a.m. EST.

11:56 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Greene County until 12:30 a.m. EST.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene County until 12:30am. Powered by https://t.co/CmOEpMXFOo #inwx — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 11, 2021

11:49 p.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Fountain, Parke and Vermillion counties until 12:15 a.m. EST.

11:52pm: Tornado warning for Fountain, Parke and Vermillion counties until 12:15am. Radar indicated tornado. Storm is moving northeast at 55mph #INwx https://t.co/2JzMUlbugG pic.twitter.com/kWzqCCQpwP — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) December 11, 2021

11:43 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Owen counties until 12:15 a.m. EST.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bloomington IN, Ellettsville IN, Bloomfield IN until 12:15 AM EST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/sNEMj6e2nl — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 11, 2021

11:34 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fountain, Vermillion, and Warren counties until midnight EST.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Attica IN, Covington IN, Veedersburg IN until 12:00 AM EST pic.twitter.com/Sz9ZeZRYTk — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 11, 2021

11:19 p.m. update

A fast-moving strong storm is currently racing into Morgan and Johnson counties and will move towards Indianapolis. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are possible. This is moving northeast at 75 MPH.

A very fast moving strong storm is currently racing into Morgan and Johnson counties and will move towards Indianapolis. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are possible. This is moving northeast at 75 MPH pic.twitter.com/mHrflKVMOB — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 11, 2021

11:18 p.m. update

Storms across Central Indiana stay below severe limits for now.

11:16pm: Storms across central IN are below severe limits for now. Just to our west in Illinois, several severe t-storm warnings and a tornado warning. Long night ahead. Have a way to get warnings if you are heading to bed. https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK #INwx pic.twitter.com/7h9XczG9O6 — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) December 11, 2021

11:16 p.m. update

Indianapolis, Greenwood and Plainfield issue special weather statements until 11:45 p.m. EST.

A special weather statement has been issued for Indianapolis IN, Greenwood IN, Plainfield IN until 11:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/yKe3rbrzt2 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 11, 2021

11:02 p.m. update

A tornado warning in eastern Illinois is tracking toward the Indiana state line near the areas of Rockville and Crawfordsville.

10:58 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for White and Pulaski counties until 11:30 p.m. EST.

8:47 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties until 10:15 p.m. EST.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby County until 10:15pm. Powered by https://t.co/CmOEpNeIQo #inwx — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) December 11, 2021

9:40 p.m. update

A tornado watch has been declared for parts of Indiana. The watch is active until 3 a.m. EST and covers the following counties: