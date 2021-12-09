Weather

Severe weather threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Even warmer day Friday, with highs in the lower 60s! We do factor in shower chances during the day with a severe weather risk heading into late Friday and early Saturday morning. Hail, gusty winds and a spin-up tornado are possible.

Once that cold front moves out we should salvage the afternoon with a mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Cooler come Sunday with loads of sunshine and highs in the mid-40s.

Next week looks glorious. Very mild and at times warm temperatures with most spots in the lower 50s to start the work. Highs will continue to warm to the lower 60s through mid to late week with rain chances returning by Thursday.