Weather

Showers and storms return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. It should be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s! Rain chances increase Wednesday evening with an approaching cold front. That will generate evening and overnight showers and storms.

Showers and storms will be scattered Thursday with temperatures cooling to the mid-60s. Luckily, the showers will come to an end Friday with highs warming to the lower 70s.

A potentially very wet day Saturday with showers and storms likely throughout the entire day. Highs will cool to the mid-60s. After the cold front passes through the state, highs Sunday will cool to the mid-60s.

Next week, temperatures will start to trend a little cooler, with highs in the upper 60s Monday with sunshine. By Wednesday, highs will cool to the upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky.