Cold weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold end to the week with temperatures in the upper teens to start to the morning. Mainly cloudy this afternoon with highs climbing to the lower 20s. Tonight will be a quiet one with clouds still around and lows in the lower teens.

This weekend looking cold with plenty of dry hours both Saturday and Sunday! Highs will top out in the upper teens to lower 20s with a stray flurry through the day. Even colder Sunday with highs in the lower teens with a partly sunny sky.

Next week looks active with two separate winter system impacting us giving us the possibility of more accumulating snow with highs trending a bit warmer come mid week. Highs by Wednesday will top out in the mid to upper 20s. By Thursday highs could warm to the lower 30s with snow chances through next Friday.