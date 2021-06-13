Weather Blog

Springlike weather on the way

INDIANAPOLIS(WISH) — It was still fairly warm and humid Sunday evening with temperatures holding in the 80s.

However, cooler and drier air started moving into central Indiana on Sunday night.

Tonight: clearing skies and overnight low temperature of 62.

Monday: mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s, but less humid

Tuesday: mostly sunny with temperatures a little below average for mid June. Low in the morning 60. High Monday afternoon only upper 70s.

Sunday was not quite as hot as the 90s on Friday and Saturday, but still uncomfortably warm and humid.

It was the same story with the heat index; a little improvement over Saturday, but still steamy.

It’ll still be in the 80s over most of Indiana on Monday, but the dew point, measuring humidity, will be lower.

By Tuesday, there is a significant change to some really nice springlike temperatures.

As the second cold front moves through Monday, that will be the trigger for less humid air to move in.