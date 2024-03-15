At least 3 die in Randolph County tornado, local authorities say

(WISH) — At least three people died Thursday night in a tornado in a Randolph County, the health department in Winchester told News 8.

The east-central Indiana communities of Selma in Delaware County and Winchester in Randolph County on Thursday night were hit. Tornadoes came from two storm fronts that moved through the state, leaving damage and injuries in central and southern Indiana.

Just after 8 p.m., the tornado hit Randolph County.

About 11:20 p.m. Thursday, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican serving Indiana, said on social media, “Please join me in praying for the families of the Hoosiers killed in the tornado in Randolph County, the police, fire, EMS, and linemen responding to the severe weather, and all Hoosiers affected by tonight’s storms.”

Indiana Department of Homeland Security said about 20 minutes after Braun’s post that no fatalities have been confirmed. Superintendent Doug Carter of Indiana State Police said in a news conference at 12:15 a.m. Friday that he was not aware of fatalities but that more information could be available by midmorning Friday.

The department said a nursing home in Winchester was evacuated, and several businesses had “serious” damage. No details were provided.

Indiana State Police said homes would be checked later in the day. Winchester is a city of 4,800 residents that’s about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana-Michigan utility at one point reported about half of the county was without power.

Indiana Task Force 1, a search and rescue team, was preparing to respond in Randolph County.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky reported a Taco Bell restaurant in Winchester was completed destroyed, with the building’s debris left in a adjacent parking lot. Nearby, the Walmart was damaged. Also near the Taco Bell, Ascension St. Vincent Randolph remained open while its leaders accessed whether the hospital was damaged.

Winchester Community High School and Willard Elementary School were opened to help people who need emergency assistance and shelter.

Civilian volunteers can go to the White River Volunteer Fire Department at 1023 N. Old U.S. 27 in northern Winchester.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said late Thursday night on social media, “Janet & I send our deepest condolences & prayers to the loved ones of those impacted by tonight’s storms & the Hoosiers in the path of destruction. The people of Winchester are resilient & should know the state will walk alongside & support them as we pick up the pieces & rebuild”

The tornado that went through Randolph County was believed to have first hit the Delaware County town of Selma. About 740 residents live in the town, which is about a 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency reported about half of Selma’s structures were damaged, and other damage was reported in the area. One person in Selma was taken to a hospital.

Wapahani High School and Selma Elementary School had opened to provide shelter and assistance.

Randy Ried, fire chief of Liberty Township Fire Department, told News 8’s Andrew Chernoff in Selma that injuries were minor. Damage was severe, Ried said, and a cleanup up effort was expected to being Friday morning.

Indiana’s first tornado on Thursday hit Jefferson County, located on the Ohio River in southern Indiana. The National Weather Service says that tornado had winds from 111-135 mph.

Matt True, director of Jefferson County Emergency Management, told News 8 that two people received minor injuries. The tornado damaged 97 structures, including 29 homes. Most of the damage was in and around the town of Hanover, and near the town of Brooksburg.

Jefferson County Sheriff Ben Flint told The Associated Press that several uninhabited campers along the river were destroyed.