Radar images show debris signature from Thursday tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several rounds of severe weather Thursday brought tornadoes and large hail across much of the state. A debris signature from radar was spotted as these thunderstorms moved across the state.

Here’s a look at some of the storm reports across the state. Hail, winds and tornadoes were all reported in Indiana.

The first round of severe weather came through around 11 a.m. in central Indiana. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued as a large line of storms moving 70-95 miles per hour moved across the Indianapolis metro area. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Marion county due to strong straight line winds.

Around 2 p.m. a strong storm produced a tornado in southern Indiana. Madison, in Jefferson County was hit. That would be the first of a couple tornadoes touching down in Indiana.

The second round of severe weather came around 5 p.m. when a tornado watch was issued from the Storm Prediction Center for much of Indiana. Tornado warnings started being issued for severe storms north of Indianapolis around 5:30 p.m.

At 7:21 p.m. a tornado warning was issued for Delaware County. Radar images started to show what’s called a tornadic debris signature across parts of the county. This is when debris is being lofted into the air. This gives more confirmation there’s a tornado on the ground producing damage.

In this image you can see the blue pixels near Selma. This is debris being lifted into the air.

Around 8 p.m. another debris signature was spotted around Winchester. Here you can see the blue and yellow pixels which indicates wood and other items being lofted into the upper levels in the atmosphere.

A survey team from the National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis is out in this area accessing the damage. The team will come up with a rating of the tornado and also to see if it was one long live tracked tornado or two tornadoes from the same cell.

The tornado tally will likely grow to either 4 or 5 tornadoes across the state once storm surveys are complete.