Chief meteorologist Ashley Brown welcomes baby Miles
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 has added a new member to the WISH-TV team.
Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown welcomed Miles Langston on Sunday.
Miles was born at 9:19 p.m. The baby weighed in at a healthy 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Miles will meet his big sister, Nina, on Tuesday.
Mom and baby are doing great and enjoying a bit of family time with dad.
Miles is the second baby born to the WISH weather team in the last week. Meteorologist Tara Hastings welcomed baby Jet on Wednesday.