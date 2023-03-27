Chief meteorologist Ashley Brown welcomes baby Miles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 has added a new member to the WISH-TV team.

Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown welcomed Miles Langston on Sunday.

Miles was born at 9:19 p.m. The baby weighed in at a healthy 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Miles will meet his big sister, Nina, on Tuesday.

Mom and baby are doing great and enjoying a bit of family time with dad.

Miles is the second baby born to the WISH weather team in the last week. Meteorologist Tara Hastings welcomed baby Jet on Wednesday.