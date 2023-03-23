Search
Meteorologist Tara Hastings welcomes baby Asa

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 on Wednesday welcomed a new member of the WISH-TV team.

Meteorologist Tara Hastings has added a third child!

Asa Jet was born at 1:46 p.m. The baby weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 21/2 ounces.

Mom and baby were doing well, and dad is doing great with diaper duty.

Jet joins sisters Bette, 11, and Haley, 19 months.

