Meteorologist Tara Hastings welcomes baby Asa
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 on Wednesday welcomed a new member of the WISH-TV team.
Meteorologist Tara Hastings has added a third child!
Asa Jet was born at 1:46 p.m. The baby weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 21/2 ounces.
Mom and baby were doing well, and dad is doing great with diaper duty.
Jet joins sisters Bette, 11, and Haley, 19 months.
