Frequency of 1-inch rainfall days in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana’s next chance of rain will provide the opportunity for a lucky few to potentially receive at least 1 inch of rainfall from Monday night into Tuesday.

Most of this rain will likely fall in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Indianapolis hasn’t seen that many single-day rain events produce 1 inch of rain in 2023. The most recent occurrence was on Sept. 27. Central Indiana has been running a rainfall deficit on the year close to 7 inches, with a total of 32.66 inches from January until Nov. 19.

Rainfall stats

Based on the 1991-2020 climate averages, Indianapolis picks up at least 1 inch of precipitation on average around 11 days per year. At this point in November, that total for us only stands at five days.

The most 1-inch precipitation days in a single year belong to 1957, which saw it happen 19 times. In 2022, Indianapolis recorded eight days of rainfall exceeding 1 inch.

For those who are curious, our rainiest single day in Indianapolis is from the Labor Day Flood in 2003. That total is 7.20 inches, which was from Sept. 1, 2003. Precipitation stats on a monthly basis can be found by visiting the National Weather Service page.

