Landspout tornado touches down in Carroll County

Tornado near Flora, Indiana, on May 8, 2023. (Provided Photo/ Indiana Storm Hunters)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A landspout was spotted in Carroll County just after 6 p.m. Monday, bringing a tornado warning to the area.

The Carroll County Emergency Management Agency reported about a half-hour later that no injuries or damage had been immediately found from the tornado.

Indiana Storm Hunters on Twitter shared a photo of the landspout tornado near Flora.

Aryn Coomer also shared photos of the tornado in southeastern Carroll County.

(Provided Photos/Aryn Coomer)

A landspout is a tornado formed as a surface circulation that extends to a cloud in a storm not typically considered to be severe.

Meanwhile, a traditional tornado is a rotating updraft that extends to the surface in a severe storm.

Landspouts are generally weak tornadoes in nature.