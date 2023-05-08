Landspout tornado touches down in Carroll County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A landspout was spotted in Carroll County just after 6 p.m. Monday, bringing a tornado warning to the area.
The Carroll County Emergency Management Agency reported about a half-hour later that no injuries or damage had been immediately found from the tornado.
Indiana Storm Hunters on Twitter shared a photo of the landspout tornado near Flora.
Aryn Coomer also shared photos of the tornado in southeastern Carroll County.
A landspout is a tornado formed as a surface circulation that extends to a cloud in a storm not typically considered to be severe.
Meanwhile, a traditional tornado is a rotating updraft that extends to the surface in a severe storm.
Landspouts are generally weak tornadoes in nature.