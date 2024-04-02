Severe storm watch overnight for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Much of central Indiana including Indianapolis and the metro area were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

Active storm warnings

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. Monday for parts of Clay, , Parke, Montgomery and Putnam counties. Primary threats were 1-inch diameter hail and 60 mph gusts.

More about tornado watch

During the watch, primary threats were a couple of possible tornadoes, likely scattered hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and likely scattered gusts up to 70 mph.

Other Indiana cities in the watch area included Anderson, Bedford, Bloomington, Muncie, Richmond, Terre Haute and Vincennes.

Indiana counties in the watch area were Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Fountain, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Union, Vermillion, Vigo and Wayne.

Ohio counties in the watch area were Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren.