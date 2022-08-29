Weather Stories

Storm Track 8 blog: Thunderstorm watches issued for northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two severe thunderstorm watches were issued Monday afternoon for Indiana.

Storm warnings issued Monday afternoon in northern Indiana showed the storm had wind gusts up to 80 mph.

One severe thunderstorm watch was issued for areas mainly north of Interstate 70 until 8 p.m. EST, the National Weather Service says. Counties in the watch area are Adams, Allen, Blackford, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Delaware, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, LaPorte, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren, Wells, White and Whitley. This watch also includes parts of Michigan and Ohio.

The other severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 4 p.m. CDT for northwest Indiana and some Illinois counties. Indiana counties in that watch include Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter.

The watches do not include Marion County or the counties on its borders.

4:13 p.m.

A trained weather spotter told the National Weather Service of extensive damage happening around 2:20 p.m.CDT Monday along State Road 10 and surrounding areas from Demotte to Wheatfield. Healthy trees were snapped at their bases. At least seven free-standing power poles were snapped in an open field. A metal roof was torn off a farm building and spread across a field. The spotter measured a winder gust of 78 mph before their equipment failed.

4:11 p.m.

The public reported small branches downed at 1:40 p.m. CDT in Lowell.

4:08 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning including Sturgis and Coldwater, Michigan, and Angola, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m. EDT.

4:06 p.m.

4:05 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Louisville, Kentucky and Jeffersonville and New Albany, Indiana, until 4:30 p.m. EDT.

4:02 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee until 4:30 p.m. EDT.

3:55 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Logansport, Peru and Wabash until 4:45 p.m. EDT.

3:53 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Plymouth, Bremen and Bourbon until 4 p.m. EDT.

3:50 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning including Warsaw, Winona Lake and Syracuse until 4:15 p.m. EDT.

3:47 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Cannelton, Indiana, and Cloverport and Hawesville, Kentucky, until 3:15 p.m. CDT.

3:44 p.m.

From the National Weather Service at Indianapolis: A line of severe thunderstorms moving ESE is approaching NW portions of central Indiana. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds with the greatest risk highlighted by the yellow triangle. Localized flooding will also be possible this afternoon into tonight.

A special weather statement has been issued for Jasper, Huntingburg and Dubois until 4:15 p.m. EDT.

A special weather statement has been issued for Corydon, Georgetown and Galena until 4:15 p.m. EDT.

3:37 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning including South Bend, Elkhart and Mishawaka until 4:30 p.m. EDT.

3:36 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Plymouth, Rochester and Bremen until 4 p.m. EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph.

3:31 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Fowler, Otterbein and Oxford until 4:15 p.m. EDT.

3:30 p.m.

3:27 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for South Bend, Mishawaka and La Porte until 3:45 p.m. EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph.

3:16 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Valparaiso until 2:30 p.m. CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph.

3:14 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Plymouth, Rochester and Bremen until 3 p.m. CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 mph.

3:11 p.m.

From the National Weather Service in Chicago: Damaging wind threat now extends from Valparaiso, Indiana, to Melvin, Indiana, with the worst from Kouts to Wheatfield. Move indoors if you hear thunder.

An amateur radio operator reported dime-sized hail at 2 p.m. in northeast Valparaiso.

3:06 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for South Bend, Mishawaka and Michigan City until 3:45 p.m. EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Portage, Valparaiso and South Haven until 2:30 p.m. CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph.

3:03 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kouts, Wheatfield and Malden until 2:30 p.m. CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 mph.

3:01 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Rensselaer, Kentland and Remington until 2:30 p.m. CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 mph.