Tornado watch until 9 p.m. includes Indianapolis, Chicago

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado watch has been issued until 9 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday for much of central and northern Indiana, including Indianapolis.

The National Weather Service says counties in the watch area should be prepared for these possibilities: a few tornadoes; hail up to tennis-ball size; and scattered gusts up to 70 mph.

Counties in the watch area are Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess,, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Lake, Lawrence, La Porte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Noble, Owen, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren and White.

The watch also covers northeast and east central Illinois, including Chicago, and southwest Michigan.

