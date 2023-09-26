Unprecedented flamingo sightings continue in Indiana

PATRIOT, Ind. (WISH) — You read that correctly. Indiana is among at least 11 states that have had a flamingo sighting since early September.

There was quite a stir over the weekend when five flamingos were spotted north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin along Lake Michigan on Friday. To say the least, this was very unusual.

Southeastern Indiana sightings

Indiana Department of Natural Resource says in modern history, it is unheard of to see flamingos in Indiana. The reports along the Ohio River are located around Patriot, Indiana, which is in far southeastern Indiana. A steady stream of reports has come in since the first week of September.

Most of the sightings have placed a lone flamingo on the Kentucky side of the river. However, a few sightings have put the bird on the Indiana side. On Monday, the flamingo was spotted along the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.

Why is this happening?

Potentially hundreds of flamingos were displaced by Hurricane Idalia from late August to early September. Idalia was a powerful storm that first began near the Yucatan Peninsula to close the month of August.

American Flamingos disappeared from Florida in the early 20th century, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

What is next?

Gillet states, “When the flamingos travel south is unknown…when the winter comes, they will not be able to find food because it will be too cold and the water bodies will freeze over.”

Our average first freeze, at least in central Indiana, is Oct. 26. You would hope by this time that the flamingo in southeastern Indiana exits the area.

Ebird is a free tool used to track these types of sightings. If you want to keep track of the latest whereabouts of this flamingo, click here.