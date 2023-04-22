Weather service: Loud boom likely a meteor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A meteor was the likely cause of a loud boom reported in central Indiana on Friday night.

Lightning detectors for the Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a blip at 8:46 p.m. Friday in the Lafayette area.

Matthew Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Indianapolis, says they believe the blip represented a meteor. The area was cloudy with no thunderstorms at the time that might have produced lighting, he said.

Based on the satellite image of the blip from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the meteor would have been detected northeast of Delphi. That’s about northwest of Indianapolis halfway between Lafayette and Logansport.

The report came as the annual Lyrid meteor showers are once again visible over central Indiana. Storm Track 8’s Ryan Morse, who also believes Friday night’s boom was a meteor, reported Wednesday on the upcoming Lyrid meteor shower.

(Image Provided/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)