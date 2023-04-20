Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Lyrid meteor showers will return once again in central Indiana as we march toward the end of April.

Although the meteor shower is visible through April 29, the peak comes Saturday night, April 22.

Just look generally at the northeast skyline. This is where viewers can expect to see from 10-20 meteors an hour. In the past, the Lyrid meteor has produced some surprises that surpassed from 10-20 meteors per hour.

Rain chances were expected in central Indiana through Saturday morning before clouds drop back to partly cloudy late in the day into Saturday night.