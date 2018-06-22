We Try It: Toys for the kids and kids at heart! Video

GEOmagworld - Imaginative Magnetic Toys

GEOmagworld is the leader in magnetic toys across Europe, and now their favorites are available to children across the US! GEOmagworld's fun building blocks and magnet tiles help children of all ages develop and train their minds, imagination and curiosity through the science of magnetic construction. The GEOmag Classic Set are available in sets of 22-104 including colors from glow-in-the-dark, glitter, black and white, color and so much more. Children will learn how to control invisible magnetic forces and anyone can easily build abstract sculptures, futuristic buildings and spectacular 3D structures. https://www.geomagworld.com/en/classic



The Magicube sets are perfect for children 18 months+ and includes many sets for children to build people, animals, fruit, robots and castles with their six-sided colorful cubes. The cubes can be attached together from every side and even remain suspended. This helps to make wonderful constructions that are easy to build for everyone, including small children. All sets are compatible with each other, so you can mix and match. https://www.geomagworld.com/en/magicube Mechanical sets, animal and advanced sets also available. GEOMAGWorld toys help increase fine motor skills and are great for STEM learning.

Chomp ’N Chews Finger Teethers



www.chompnchews.com

IT'S THE TEETHER YOU PUT ON YOUR FINGER! Introducing Chomp ‘N Chews, the fun new way for parents to interact with their child during the teething period! The Chomp 'N Chews teether easily fits on the parent’s finger and provides textured surfaces for your baby to bite and teethe on. The teether is designed with raised offset surfaces that assist in the eruption of teeth by gently massaging the infants gums. The colorful Lion and Butterfly are easy for parent and baby to hold and sized for maximum effectiveness as a teether. BPA FREE I 100% Food Grade Silicone.

Squid Socks



www.squidsocks.ink

Finally, Baby Socks That Stay On! Introducing Squid Socks a new line of socks for little ones made with squiddy dots (tiny silicone dots on inside cuff) that hold socks on! No more missing socks that fall off and taking time to constantly check to make sure both socks are on… or need to be pulled up! Sold in a pack of 3 with adorable designs in sizes 0-12 months and 12-24 months.

The “Daisy & Dad” 2-Piece Stroller Toys ($26.10) are a great way for your little one to keep entertained while showing love for dad. The wood toy is made from untreated hardwood and finished with vegetable seed wax. The knit toy is hand-knit with G.O.T.S. certified organic cotton yarn and wool stuffing. Ethically made in Peru and India with non-toxic eco-friendly dyes and wax.

https://www.finnandemma.com/products/daisy-2-piece-stroller-set?variant=34262904259

South Beach Bubbles

www.SouthBeachBubbles.com

Celebrate your new baby coming into the world with GIGANTIC bubbles the whole family can enjoy creating! Bring WOWmazing™ Wands anywhere you go outdoors with specially formulated long lasting Bubble Concentrate designed to blow giant bubbles making family time the real happy hour. Have fun, create and join in a friendly competition of making the next bubble larger than the last. Combine these two products and everyone at the next event or get-together and watch how everyone will want to try out learning how to make bubbles with WOWmazing™ Wands!

Entertain the entire family, from children to grandparents, creating memorable moments! South Beach Bubbles mission is to get you and your family to play outdoors enhancing your imagination and coordination, decreasing stress, and helping you and yours stay happy enjoying carefree childhood fun! Great for a day at the park, the beach, the lake, a Baby Shower, a Birthday Party, Welcome Home Party, events and to bring on your next vacation. https://www.southbeachbubbles.com/products.html

