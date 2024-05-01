Kid-ing with Kayla: Driving habits before and after kids

Kid-ing with Kayla: Did your driving habits change once you became a parent? After having a child, I started what I call “mombie” driving or “dazed dad” driving (for fathers experiencing this condition). I’d say symptoms include blank stares, not knowing how you got from point A to point B, and random road rage. Before becoming a mom, I listened to music, was patient, took my time and generally liked driving. So, what changed?

I think parents are tired. We don’t get as much sleep and without proper rest, driving becomes a chance to relax and go into auto-pilot mode. We also aren’t as patient because kids test our patience constantly. We are no longer the only one in the car. There are children asking for music, snacks, attention and entertainment.

