Police: Texas mom tries to sell 8-year-old for sex, makes explicit videos

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - An arrest warrant details the alleged actions of an East Texas woman who induced a child younger than 14-years-old to engage in sexual conduct.

On June 12, 2018, Carrie Songer (Sue) Kelly, 44, of Lone Oak, was arrested for sexual performance by child under the age of 14-years-old with the intention of employing, directing or promoting.

According to the warrant, on Dec. 24, 2017, a police officer from the Wayne Police Department in Wayne, Nebraska, contacted the Longview Police Department in reference to a possible sex trafficking incident.

The Nebraska officer stated they spoke with a man, identified as Dustin Leiting, who had been communicating with Kelly on MeetMe and KIK. Kelly was using the name "CKelly74" to communicate with Leiting.

Leiting told officials Kelly said she wanted to bring him a child, who she said was 8-years-old, for sexual intercourse in exchange for money, specifically $100. Leiting said he continued communication with Kelly until he could file a report with law enforcement, according to the warrant.

Longview police notified Child Protective Services of the situation who confirmed Kelly had access to a female child, born in 2009. The information was obtained through a prior case and found Kelly also had ties to other children.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Kelly agreed to meet the officer posing as Leiting in the 3400 block of Fourth Street in Longview. Kelly offered herself and the minor child for vaginal, oral and anal intercourse. However, Kelly did not show up to the agreed upon location.

Kelly continued to communicate with the undercover officer and stated she had obtained child pornography and had previously engaged in the sexual abuse of children.

According to the warrant, on Jan. 4, 2018, Longview police and CPS located Kelly at White Oak Independent School District. Kelly was interviewed and admitted to communicating with Leiting and the undercover officer regarding the exchange of sexual favors with the child for money. Police asked Kelly where her phone was and she claimed she lost it. CPS called the number to Kelly's cell phone and Kelly's child answered the phone stating she was in the lobby of the school.

The phone was taken to the Longview Police Department for forensic examination. When police attempted to return the phone to Kelly, she was no longer at her listed residence. She did not try to contact officials regarding her phone. The warrant states CPS took possession of Kelly's children pending investigation.

On Jan. 24, 2018, a female minor was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

According to the warrant, the child was shown a drawing of a child and was asked to circle the places on the body no one is supposed to look at or touch. The child circled the area of the buttocks, vagina and breasts. The child stated she had not been asked to look at or touch anyone on those places.

On June 7, 2018, police discovered two videos dated Jan. 2, 2018.

While viewing the first video, police saw the same child who was interviewed in January sitting on the foot of a bed with no shirt on.

A female, identified as Kelly, can be heard asking if she can "help her" and she puts on a nightgown. Kelly then begins to moan before pointing the camera to her genitals where she can be seen performing a sexual act with her fingers as the child watched.

Kelly was booked into the Gregg County Jail on $200,000 bond.