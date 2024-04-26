ISP: Wrong-way driver charged with resisting arrest and battery on police officer

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — A Corydon woman was arrested late Wednesday night after police say she drove the wrong way on I-64 in Dubois County, resisted arrest, and assaulted an officer.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64. Multiple officers responded and located the vehicle near the 71-mile marker driving the wrong way on the interstate.

A state trooper deployed stop sticks near the 68.5-mile marker, where the vehicle stopped.

Police say the driver, Lauren Jones, 33, was uncooperative and became combative with officers during her arrest. While attempting to place Jones in the Spencer County Commission, Jones reportedly bit a state trooper who needed to seek medical attention afterward.

Jones was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Dubois County jail, where she was being held on bond.

Jones was charged with: