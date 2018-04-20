LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) - Police are currently looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting near a Lawrence apartment complex.

Police say there were shots fired at officers.

The shooting happened in the area of 42nd Street and Post Road at approximately 10:15 a.m.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the particular vehicle did not comply. A short pursuit then began.

The vehicle then turned into a nearby apartment complex. When the road came to a dead end, three suspects exited the vehicle, one of which fired shots at officers.

No officers have been injured. It is unclear what how many shots were fired.

Officers were stopping every vehicle leaving the apartment complex, checking backseats and trunks.