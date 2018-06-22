Local News

Holcomb praises Supreme Court's online sales tax ruling

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 05:06 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 05:06 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is praising a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

The 5-4 decision Thursday overturns earlier rulings, which determined companies shipping products to states where they didn’t have a physical presence weren’t obligated to collect the state’s sales tax.

States have long complained that they were losing out on billions of dollars of revenue as a result.

Indiana lawmakers anticipated federal legislation or a ruling like the one handed down Thursday. They approved a 2017 law that laid the groundwork for the state to collect online sales taxes.

Holcomb says he’s taking a close look at the ruling to see how it will impact Indiana.

Either way, he says it will “level the playing field” for retail stores.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download the WISH-TV News App

Latest Forecast

Local Headlines