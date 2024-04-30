Coburn Place launches ‘Safe Home, Fresh Start’ fundraising campaign, hosts open house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis nonprofit launched a new fundraising campaign to continue its resources for survivors of domestic abuse.

Coburn Place calls the campaign “Safe Home, Fresh Start,” hoping to raise $100,000 for its transitional housing program. On Tuesday, it will host an open house for community members to learn more about their mission.

Its headquarters off of 38th Street near the Indiana State Fairgrounds has 35 apartments ranging from studios to two and three-bedroom units.

Director of Supportive Services Tracy Clark says survivors and their families can live in these units rent and utility-free for up to two years.

“We know it’s not just those individuals that are experiencing that domestic violence,” Clark said. “It’s so important for us to support, not just the survivor of domestic violence, but their children as well.”

The group says Indiana ranks as the fifth-worse state in the nation for incidents of domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 42.5% of women and 27.9% of men in the state have experienced domestic abuse in their lifetime.

Alongside its housing programs, the nonprofit provides additional support for its residents. Services focus on health, learning new skills, and building stronger relationships within their families.

“Not only do we offer housing, which is the first and most important thing,” Clark said. “We also offer supportive services such as financial literacy therapy, children services, yoga, all types of things because we know that healing is a holistic approach.”

Clark’s role at the nonprofit completes a full circle.

She lived at Coburn Place after leaving an abusive relationship. She says her experience provides a much-needed perspective.

“it is absolutely rewarding just to be able to talk to survivors and actually tell them that I also was in this exact place,” Clark said. “A lot of times they feel like you’re talking at them and you don’t know what it’s like to be in their shoes. When they’re able to see that there is someone here who has been in their shoes, they understand … that there is a silver lining or light at the end of the tunnel, and they too can change their life around.”

Merchants Bank announced as part of the fundraising drive they will be matching donations of up to $50,000.

The open house runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.