Behind the Bricks: The lake inside IMS

In this week’s episode of “Behind the Bricks,” we take a look at the history of the lake located inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles takes us to the lake inside the racetrack and explains how and why the lake was created during the golf course redesign of the early 1990s, as well as what pieces of the historic racetrack you can find and see around the lake!

Zach Horrall, social media specialist for IMS stopped by “Daybreak” on Friday to talk about the history of the golf course and the race track.