BEO Show

A knowledge of technology can help advance your career

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Scott Jones is the Founder and President of Eleven Fifty Academy, a non-profit focused on software development learning, specializing in cybersecurity programs.

“Every business is in the business of tech, even agriculture, logistics, healthcare, or manufacturing,” Jones said. “Tech is a component of everything — what company doesn’t have a website? What company doesn’t have to worry about cybersecurity?”

While everyone in a company may not be doing tech, Jones said that if you know the language of tech, you’re likely to be doing your job a whole lot better, and you’re likely to learn more income.

Learning the components of coding, IT, or cybersecurity, gives you many more dimensions of what you can do in your career. Or when building your company, Jones said it gives you the ability to see things that others don’t.

