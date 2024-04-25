Amazon Web Services to invest $11B to create new Indiana data center

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Thursday that Amazon Web Services plans to invest $11 billion — the largest planned capital investment in the state’s history — to create a new data center campus in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana.

The new data center campus will be located in New Carlisle and is expected to provide at least 1,000 new jobs to Hoosiers.

A news release did not say when construction on the center will begin or when AWS will start hiring.

“Indiana’s long-term economic strategy is paying dividends for Hoosiers as we cultivate the growth of critical sectors like technology infrastructure,” said Gov. Holcomb in a release. “Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS. This significant investment solidifies Indiana’s leadership position in the economy of the future, and will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect on the town of New Carlisle, the north central region and the state of Indiana for years to come.”

The center will contain computer servers, data storage drives, networking equipment, and other forms of technology infrastructure used to power cloud computing capabilities and generative artificial intelligence technologies, according to a release.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will offer AWS sales tax exemptions for eligible capital investments over a 50-year term. IEDC also committed an investment of up to $18.3 million if AWS hired the number of employees it told the state it would hire as well as up to $5 million in training grants, up to $55 million in Hoosier Business Investment tax credits, and up to $20 million in redevelopment tax credits.

AWS will contribute up to $7 million to support road infrastructure improvements along state Road 2 surrounding the company’s planned development.